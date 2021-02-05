Karabakh war martyrs’ families involved in active employment program

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection continues to take measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the second Karabakh war that lasted from September 27 and November 10, the ministry’s press service reported today.

Some 1,200 family members of Karabakh war martyrs have been involved in the ministry’s active employment programme in the post-war period so far.

Overall, 2,500 Azerbaijanis have been involved in the active employmet programme in the past few months. Of them, 2,200 citizens are involved in the self-employment program.

The ministry has also involved 250 of martyrs’ families members and war veterans in paid public work.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s State Social Protection Fund has provided social support payments, including monthly presidential pension and allowances to over 7,000 family members of 2,837 martyrs of the second Karabakh war.

As of January 1, presidential pensions for people of this category increased by 66.7 percent. In addition, around 9,100 apartments and private houses and 7,150 cars were provided to this category of citizens so far.

Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Some 2,855 servicemen of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces died as martyrs in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were also killed during the war.

The 44-day war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by Azerbaijan, Russian and Armenian leaders. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.



