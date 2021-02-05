MoD hails Azerbaijani servicemen's high performance in Turkey drills

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Defence Ministry has reported that servicemen of Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army demonstrate high professionalism in the Winter Exercise-2021 held in Turkey.

"The servicemen of the Combined Arms Army, completing preparatory training, begin to work out actions in the active phase. One group of our servicemen is involved in exercises at a Training Center in Kars on difficult terrain with snow cover. Another group is involved in exercises at the Training Center for paratrooper commandos in Kayseri," the ministry said in a report posted on its website on February 4.

It added that "the ability of servicemen who are fulfilling tasks of conducting combat operations in terrain with difficult climate and features to deploy on the territory and their military equipage are also being inspected".

On February 2, the ministry stated about the start of the active phase of the Turkish-Azerbaijani joint tactical Winter Exercise 2021 in Kars.

In early September 2020, Azerbaijani and Turkish land and air forces held the large-scale joint military exercises in Nakhchivan under the bilateral agreement on military cooperation with the participation of the land forces and air force of the two countries. The first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint large-scale tactical exercises was held on July 30, 2020.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on August 13, 2020, that the large-scale joint military drills held between Azerbaijani and Turkish troops are another manifestation of the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood, adding that "the intensity of these exercises will be increased from now on".