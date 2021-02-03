Project of school in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city to be ready soon - Deputy chairman of Turkish party

By Trend





The project of the school, which will be built in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city by the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party, will be ready as soon as possible, Mevlut Karakaya, deputy chairman of the party, who is on a visit to Baku, said.

Karakaya made the remark during the briefing, Trend reports on Feb. 2.

“The work on the project is underway,” the deputy chairman added. "Today we visited several schools in Baku. During the meeting with the Azerbaijani minister of education, we made certain notes. They will be taken into account during the design of the school.”

“The project will be ready as soon as possible,” Karakaya added. “The school will be built in an architectural form that fully corresponds to the atmosphere of the city.”