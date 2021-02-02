National priorities for social and economic development "Azerbaijan - 2030" approved

The Azerbaijani president signed an order on Feb. 2 approving the "National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development: Azerbaijan - 2030", Trend reports on Feb. 2.

In accordance with the order, global economic realities, as well as the goals set at the new stage of development, require the determination of the long-term vector of the country's development, the main directions of socio-economic development, and the corresponding national priorities.

Thus, it is necessary to form a framework of relevant policy and reforms, and "National priorities for socio-economic development: Azerbaijan - 2030" are approved to achieve the goals set in the new strategic period.

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers will prepare and submit a draft "Strategy of socio-economic development for 2021-2025" within nine months to the Azerbaijani president.

In accordance with the order, when preparing the "Strategy for Socio-Economic Development for 2021-2025", the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers will ensure the following:

- effective cooperation with leading international organizations and specialized consulting companies;

- involvement of relevant state bodies (institutions), scientific organizations, specialists, and civil society institutions.

The Cabinet of Ministers was also instructed to inform the Azerbaijani president once a year about the work done to implement the National Priorities and resolve other issues arising from this order.

The relevant state bodies (institutions) will take the necessary measures to fulfill the tasks arising from the national priorities.