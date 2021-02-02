President Aliyev receives Turkey’s MHP party official

By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev has received deputy chairman of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), MP Mevlut Karakaya, Azertag reported today.

During the meeting, Aliyev thanked Turkey for its political, moral and diplomatic support rendered to Azerbaijan during the 44-day-war, saying that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements supporting Azerbaijan were important. He also stressed the political and moral importance of statements by Devlet Bahceli, the leader of MHP that is an ally of Turkey’s ruling AKP party.

The sides also discussed MHP's proposal to open a culture and art school in Azerbaijan’s newly-liberated Shusha city.

Shusha, along with 300 Azerbaijani city centers, villages and settlements, was liberated from the Armenian occupation during the six-week-war that lasted from September 27 and November 10.

The Moscow-brokered agreement signed on November 10 also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions.

The Azerbaijani government has launched a large-scale reconstruction project in its newly-liberated territories and allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for its implementation. President Aliyev earlier said that countries from friendly countries would be involved in the reconstruction works.