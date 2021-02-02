Azerbaijani-Turkish joint drills start in Kars

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has stated about the start of the active phase of the Joint Tactical Winter Exercise 2021 held in Turkey's Kars.

"According to the exercise scenario, mortar units have destroyed various targets. The exercises will be held from 1 to 12 February. It should be noted that the Winter Exercise 2021 is held with the participation of units of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Combined Arms Army," the Defence Ministry reported on its official website on 2 February.

In early September 2020, Azerbaijani and Turkish land and air forces held the large-scale joint military exercises in Nakhchivan under the bilateral agreement on military cooperation with the participation of the land forces and air force of the two countries. The first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint large-scale tactical exercises was held on July 30, 2020.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on August 13, 2020, that the large-scale joint military drills held between Azerbaijani and Turkish troops are another manifestation of the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood, adding that "the intensity of these exercises will be increased from now on".



