Those who did not want diplomatic settlement in South Caucasus now want this - Turkish FM

By Trend





Those who do not want diplomatic settlement for the restoration of peace in the South Caucasus, when Turkey made efforts in this direction, now want this, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu made the remark at the congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Antalya, Trend reports on Feb. 1.

"Turkey was able to use hard and soft power when this was required and managed to upset the games that were played against it," the minister said.

"Everyone sees the events in Syria, Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean, and the Nagorno-Karabakh region," the minister said. "Nagorno-Karabakh region was under occupation for 30 years. We have repeatedly proposed a diplomatic solution, but they did not agree. Fraternal Azerbaijan entered the arena, restored its rights, and returned the occupied lands. Now certain circles want diplomacy, a political solution. We agree to this too."

"The 3 + 3 format meetings, bilateral and trilateral meetings for the benefit of the South Caucasus are underway," Cavusoglu said. "We are following the ceasefire regime in the region, and if Armenia learns from all this and behaves correctly, it will become the country that will benefit greatly."