Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of several social facilities in Absheron district, as well as a newly laid forest park in Yasamal district, Azertag has reported.

The head of state and first lady visited the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Khirdalan and laid flowers at it.

Story will be updated