Azerbaijan to commission Fuzuli int'l airport's runway in 2021

Azerbaijan plans to commission the runway of the international airport in liberated Fuzuli region in 2021, Jafaragha Shiriyev, senior engineer of the main local contractor company responsible for the airport construction, has said.

"This is one of the important tasks in the plans for the year. It is planned to build and commission the runway in 2021," Shiriyev said.

Vice-President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Etibar Huseynov said that work on the project of the International Airport’s construction in Fuzuli is carried out under President Ilham Aliyev's instruction

Currently, measures are being taken to demine 100,000 square metres of the territory allocated for the airport, he added.

The project envisions the construction of the terminal building, runway 3000x45 meters, apron, guideway, runway light signalling systems, transformer substations, and auxiliary buildings. Foreign specialists have been involved in demining the territory aimed for the airport. To speed up the demining operations, UK-produced equipment was delivered to the territory. Excavation work has begun in the cleared areas to prepare the foundation for the runway.

Political analysts said earlier this year that the construction and opening of a new airport in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli region will affect the growth rate of Azerbaijan's economy and contribute to the restoration of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the transportation of goods, development of the country's tourism sector. Experts believe that the airport will receive citizens from other countries, which is very important. People interested in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, its history, natural beauty, will be able to use this route bypassing Baku.