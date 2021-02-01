TODAY.AZ / Politics

Russian Security Council: Moscow-Ankara co-op on Karabakh issue not long-term policy element

01 February 2021 [15:42] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev doesn’t consider cooperation between Moscow and Ankara on Nagorno-Karabakh issue an element of a long-term policy, Trend reports referring to TASS.

Commenting on Turkey's role in the Karabakh conflict in an interview with Russian media, Medvedev noted that it is a very important partner for Russia, very close to Azerbaijan, and this factor cannot be ignored.

“We have a productive dialogue with them - the president of our country constantly communicates with the President [of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan] on this issue,” he said.

Medvedev also touched upon the creation of a special Russia-Turkey monitoring center in Azerbaijan, with relation to keeping the situation in Nagorno Karabakh under control.

“I wouldn’t evaluate this as an element of some long-term policy or build one of the conspiracy theories here. We just have to take into account the realities that exist in our region,” said Medvedev.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/203064.html

Print version

Views: 14

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also