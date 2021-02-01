Culture Ministry hosts meeting with martyrs' families

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Many culture workers volunteered for the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war to restore Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Nearly 65 of them took part in the war against Armenian invaders. They showed courage and self-sacrifice at the battle field.

The Cultural Ministry has organized a meet with the families of cultural workers who became martyrs of the Second Karabakh War and those wounded during the hostilities. The memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

In his remarks, Acting Head of the Culture Ministry's Regional Policy Vugar Mammadov stressed that 8 cultural workers became martyrs and 10 cultural figures were injured during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war. More than 160 close relatives of cultural workers became martyrs.

The Culture Ministry provided material assistance to the families of culture workers who became martyrs, as well as those wounded in the battles for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. This issue will always be in the center of attention of the department.

Vugar Mammadov said that important steps will be taken in this direction in near future.

The relevant work will be carried out to create memory corners in cultural institutions where martyrs worked. Moreover, patriotic plays are planned to be staged in the country's regions.

The families of martyrs came up with proposals to perpetuate the memory of the soldiers.

Culture workers injured during the fighting, expressed their gratitude to the Ministry of Culture for their attention. Further, a video dedicated to cultural figures was shown at the event.

During the war, 8 culture workers became martyrs, including the teacher of the Children's Music School No. 3 in Fuzuli Togrul Hajiyev, the teacher of the Children's School of Arts named after Rashid Behbudov in Gobustan Rauf Aliyev, a guide of the Nizami Mausoleum in Ganja Hikmat Mammadov, a teacher of the Children's Music School in Goychay Alim Ibrahimov, a teacher of the Children's Music School in Jabrayil's Mahmudlu village Zamin Rahimov, the head of the course at the Cultural Center in Lankaran Tural Gummatov, the light operator of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater Aliagha Mammadov, the teacher at the Children's Music School in Terter Mehman Aliyev.

About 10 cultural workers were wounded in battles - leading specialist of the Ismayilli Regional Culture Department Orkhan Babazade, member of the Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble Farrukh Hasanov, the head of the Balakan art club No. 1 Turan Musayev, employee of the Children's Music School named after J. Jabbarly in Lankaran Jamaladdin Shakhmamadov, methodologist of the Local History Club No. 6 in Yevlakh Alamdar Guliyev, the teacher of the Children's School of Arts in Absheron's Gobu village Masim Masimzade, researcher at the House-Museum of Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich Vugar Mammadzade, editor of the Dublaj studio Omar Mirzakhanov, stage designer of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater Tarlan Asgarli, dancer of the State Academic Philharmonic's ensemble Firdovsi Eyvazov.

The medal "For the Motherland" was posthumously awarded to Aliagha Mammadov, Togrul Hajiyev, Rauf Aliyev, Hikmat Mammadov, Alim Ibrahimov, Zamin Ragimov, Tural Gummatov.

The war with Armenia started on September 27 after Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. The 44-day war ended on November 10 with the signing of the trilateral statement by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders.

The trilateral peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city.

The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.



