Famous photographer slams Armenian vandalism against monuments

By Laman Ismayilova

Armenians have vandalized Javanshir Khan Palace in Shusha city. The fact of vandalism has been exposed by famous photojournalist Reza Deghati who made a post about this in his Facebook account.

"I have visited in 1992 the palace and house where Khurshidbanu Natavan lived, where she wrote some of her poems and planned the construction of an Aqueduct to bring water to Shusha. Standing in front of the window of her room I realized where she was getting her inspiration for her poems," photographer said.

"The Javanshir Khan Palace became a house museum till May 1992 when the Armenian forces occupied the city. In December 2020, I returned to Shusha what I found was beyond shocking. Everything inside the museum was looted and the house itself was partly destroyed and the courtyard transferred to a pigsty," Deghati questioned.

The photographer recently criticized an act of vandalism in Aghdam. Reza Deghati published a post about vandalized grave of Azerbaijan's prominent poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan.

Natavan who is considered one of the best lyrical poets of Azerbaijan, was the daughter of Mehdi Gulu-khan, the last ruler of the Karabakh khanate was born on August 6, 1832, in the town of Shusha.

"The most important poetess of all time of Azerbaijan, Khurshidbanu Natavan, was born in the city of Shusha, 15 Aug 1832, descending from Panah Ali Khan and the founder of Shusha. She was the Heir to the last ruler of Karabakh, and spent most of the family's wealth, to the humanitarian activities, including construction of the historical Aqueduct to bring water to Shusha, a masterpiece of engineering, that still provides water to the city. She was buried along with her father and other family members in a beautiful 18th century complex in the city of Aghdam," he wrote.

"In 1992 before the fall of town to Armenian forces I visited the cultural centre and was amazed by the architecture and also the beauty of the statue that was on her tombstone. After the city was liberated, Nov.2020, I returned to the same place. The big shock was not to see how everything was destroyed deliberately, but to find out that her tomb was raided and even all her bones were taken away, probably by the same people who have been drinking water from the Aqueduct that she built! Who is afraid of a poetess?," he added.

It should be noted that hundreds of cultural institutions were destroyed as a result of Armenian aggression.

Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry has recently disclosed the number of cultural monuments in the liberated territories.

Up until now, almost 1,100 monuments have been registered, most of which are completely destroyed.