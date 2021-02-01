Inventory continues in Azerbaijani districts liberated from occupation

By Trend

The State Service for Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy carries out an initial inventory of infrastructure facilities, land plots and other real estate facilities and the information is integrated into electronic information system in accordance with the decree of the Azerbaijani president dated October 29, 2020 "On the organization of a temporary special administration in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation", the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy told Trend on Jan. 31.

The field inventory of 4,449 facilities, including 3,945 real estate facilities and 504 infrastructure facilities, has already been completed.

Moreover, an inventory of 54.07 km of highways, 17.2 km of power supply lines, 1.86 km of water supply lines, 16.12 km of irrigation network, 39.13 hectares of agricultural land was carried out.

In general, the verification has been completed in 75 settlements of eight districts while the work continues in the rest settlements.