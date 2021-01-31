Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center to contribute to ensuring stability in region - Turkish MoD Deputy

By Trend

Thanks to the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center, a contribution will be made to ensuring stability in the region, Deputy Minister of National Defense of Turkey Yunus Emre Karaosmanoglu said, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

Karaosmanoglu made the remark at the opening ceremony of the joint monitoring center in Aghdam district.

He noted that this cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Russia will strengthen the relationship of mutual friendship and trust.

"Turkey will continue to stand in solidarity with the Azerbaijani brothers. The work of this center will contribute to stability in the region," Karaosmanoglu said.

Following Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, an agreement was reached to establish a monitoring center in the liberated lands. The monitoring will be carried out by representatives of Turkey and Russia.

The center has a briefing room, a cafeteria with 100 seats, a first-aid post, atelier and a shop. There is also a parking lot, two sports grounds, food and refrigeration warehouses.

The center’s territory is fenced around the perimeter, it includes four watch towers, round-the-clock security.

The protection of the Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center is carried out by the Azerbaijani army.