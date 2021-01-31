Azerbaijani-Russian-Armenian trilateral working group holds first meeting in Moscow

In pursuance of the Statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin dated January 11, 2021, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk held the first meeting of the trilateral Working Group in Moscow on January 30, 2021, The Russian government's official website has reported.

"During the meeting, the main areas of joint work arising from the implementation of paragraph 9 of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, as well as items 2, 3, 4 of the statement of January 11, 2021 were considered.

The parties agreed to create the following expert subgroups:

- for rail, road and combined transport;

- on issues of ensuring transportation, including security, border, customs, sanitary, veterinary, phytosanitary and other types of control.

The parties agreed to complete the formation of expert subgroups by February 2, 2021 and hold their first meetings by February 5, 2021.

It was decided to hold the next meeting of the trilateral Working Group in Moscow. The date will be agreed by the co-chairs in the working order," the message says.



