Envoy: FM Zarif’s visit to Azerbaijan has strategic importance

By Trend

Iranian Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan said that visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to the Republic of Azerbaijan is of strategic importance, Trend reports citing Mehr.

In a tweet on Sat., Seyyed Abbas Mousavi stated that visit of Iranian foreign minister to Nakhichevan, in addition to strengthening bilateral relations, is of strategic importance in terms of opening communications corridors and transportation routes in the region in the wake of recent Nagorno-Karabakh war.

"Our Foreign Minister's Saturday visit to Nakhichevan, in addition to strengthening bilateral relations, is of strategic importance in terms of communication corridors and transportation routes in the region after the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war; the focal point of railway connections and future 6-way cooperation between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Armenia and Georgia!" he tweeted.

Zarif arrived in Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic on Saturday for talks with its senior officials on various issues, including bilateral relations.

Upon his arrival there, Zarif said that at the end of his trip to five countries in the region, he is visiting Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic to discuss transit facilities and cooperation conditions in the region in the wake of the Nagorno-Karabakh War.

In his visit, Foreign Minister Zarif consulted with high-ranking officials of the said countries on bilateral relations and regional cooperation.