Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan hosts first official meeting

The first official meeting was held at Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, local news sources reported on January 30.

The meeting participants were Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Turkish Deputy National Defense Minister Yunus Emre Karaosmanoglu.

During the event Karaosmanoglu emphasized importance of bright victory achieved by Azerbaijan in 44-day war for liberating its territories.

Following Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, an agreement was reached to establish a monitoring center in the liberated lands. The monitoring will be carried out by representatives of Turkey and Russia.

The center has a briefing room, a cafeteria with 100 seats, a first-aid post, atelier and a shop. There is also a parking lot, two sports grounds, food and refrigeration warehouses.

The center’s territory is fenced around the perimeter, it includes four watch towers, round-the-clock security.

The protection of the Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center is carried out by the Azerbaijani army.