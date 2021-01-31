Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers discuss operation of joint monitoring center

A phone conversation was held between Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Turksih Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on January 29.

The Defense Ministers discussed issues related to the beginning of operation of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center.

The war with Armenia started on September 27 after Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. The 44-day war ended on November 10 with the signing of the trilateral statement by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders.

The trilateral peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city.

The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.