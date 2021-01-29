Armenia caused indirect damage to underground raw materials in Azerbaijani lands

By Trend





Unfortunately, during the period of occupation, the Armenians did cause damage not only to the environment in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Ali Aliyev, Head of the National Geological Exploration Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made the remark at a press conference on Jan.29.

Indirect damage was also caused to underground raw materials, he added.

According to Aliyev, deposits in the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan have been plundered within 30 years.

The most deplorable fact is that foreign companies and investors helped the Armenian occupants in this matter, he stressed.

“The Armenians had damaged both surface and ground waters of the region. The relevant commission is currently assessing, diagnosing each field separately, as a result of which the scale of the damage caused will be established, as well as the remaining resources and new prospects for the region will be determined,” Aliyev added.