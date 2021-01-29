IDEA to work on improving environmental situation in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

On behalf of Founder and Head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, the organization will work towards improving the environmental situation in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend has quoted Executive Director of the IDEA PU Surkhay Shukurov as saying.

Shukurov made the remark during a briefing on the completed and upcoming work on the environmental situation in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

He noted that everyone was shocked when they saw the consequences of the 30-year Armenian occupation.

“Such crimes show that ecological terror was committed against our country. IDEA will primarily focus on the assessment of natural resources in the liberated territories. The next step will be the restoration of these places,” said Shukurov.