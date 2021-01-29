Ruling party decries Russian MP's anti-Azerbaijani remarks

By Azernews





The ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has sent a letter to the United Russia party in protest against Russian State Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov's biased statements against Azerbaijan.

In a letter posted on its official website on January 28, YAP stated that the recent statment to an Armenian media by Vitaly Milonov, Russian State Duma Deputy from the United Russia party, demonstrated an openly biased position and hatred against Azerbaijani people.

YAP also noted that Milonov's illegal visit to Azerbaijan's Karabakh region during the 44-day war caused serious discontent and his name was rightfully included in the list of foreign citizens who are banned from entering Azerbaijan.

"The YAP strongly condemns Milonov's provocative behaviour and insulting statements against Azerbaijan and considers it necessary to note that such cases completely contradict the spirit of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. There is no doubt that his actions are aimed at casting a shadow on the agreements reached between the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders, which open up new opportunities for peace and development in the region..

“The openly unfriendly attitude towards Azerbaijan of Milonov and Konstantin Zatulin, who represent the ruling United Russia party in the State Duma, is regrettable. Their irresponsible statements do not correspond to good relations between our parties, which cooperate closely on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations,” the letter reads.

The party urged the United Russia party and its parliamentary faction to take appropriate measures.

On January 26, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires Oleg Murashev over Milonov's anti-Azerbaijani remarks.

It was stated during the meeting that Milonov’s provocative step against Azerbaijan run counter to high-level ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.