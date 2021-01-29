Azerbaijani Naval Forces delegation visits Turkey

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The delegation of Azerbaijan's Naval Forces visited Ankara to participate in the meeting of the 8th staff talks between the Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces, the Defence Ministry reported on its official website on January 28.

At the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries' Naval Forces, stressed the importance of the mutual exchange of experience, and exchanged views on various issues.

During the visit, the delegation visited An?tkabir, the mausoleum where the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk is buried.

Azerbaijan and Turkey have started military co-operation from 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education. Since then, Azerbaijan and Turkey have been closely cooperating in the defence and security spheres.