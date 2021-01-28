Azerbaijan hands over remains of 31 servicemen to Armenia

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has handed over the remains of another 31 Armenian servicemen to Armenia, Day.az reported on January 27, quoting the Armenian media.

The report added that the transfer of bodies took place on the territory of Fuzuli region recently liberated from the Armenian occupation.

According to preliminary data, these are reservists. A forensic medical examination was appointed to identify the deceased.

In total, the remains of 1,318 Armenians have been found to date on the territories liberated from the occupation. A few days ago, Azerbaijan handed over the remains of 30 servicemen to the Armenian side, the report added.

Earlier, presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan handed over the bodies of nearly 1,200 Armenian military servicemen to Armenia.

Hajiyev made the remark answering questions during an online seminar on the results of the Armenian-Azerbaijani war and the prospects for regional cooperation in the post-conflict period.

The seminar was hosted by the Eurasian Center under the ‘Atlantic Council’, one of the authoritative brain centres in the US Washington.

The trilateral peace agreement signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, stipulates the exchange of prisoners as well as bodies of soldiers following the 44-day war that started with Armenia’s firing at Azerbaijani positions and civilians.

The peace agreement also stipulated the return of Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions to Azerbaijan’s control. Before the signing of the agreement, Azerbaijan had liberated around 300 city centres, settlements and villages, including historic Shusha city.