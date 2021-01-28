UK eyes participation in restoring Azerbaijan’s liberated lands

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

British companies are interested in participating in the restoration and reconstruction work in the energy field in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

The remark was made by the UK and Northern Ireland Ambassador James Sharp during the meeting with Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on January 27.

The ambassador underlined British companies’ interest in the development of renewable energy use in Azerbaijan as well.

Furthermore, the sides discussed bilateral relations, opportunities for cooperation in the energy field and the establishment of green energy zones in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Stressing the successfully developing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and UK, Shahbazov noted the fruitful cooperation with BP and highly appreciated the joint efforts in line with the challenges facing the energy sector, including the development of renewable energy use.

Moreover, the minister briefed the participants on the plans for the restoration of liberated territories and the establishment of a green energy zone, and the renewable energy potential of these territories.

Additionally, implementation of the protocol of the third meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between the Azerbaijan and UK, the next meeting and a number of other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $454.4 million in 2020. Out of the total turnover, export amounted to $157.5 million, while import to $296.9 million.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President stated that companies from friendly countries will take part in the reconstruction works to be carried out in liberated territories.

"Large-scale construction work will be carried out. Of course, first of all, Azerbaijani companies will take part in this work, and we will invite companies from countries that are friendly to us," he stated.

The Azerbaijani government has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.



