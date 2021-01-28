Azerbaijan starts reconstruction in Armenian-destroyed regions, cities

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has started the construction work in its 11 regions and cities to eliminate damages inflicted on civilian facilities in Armenia's armed attacks during the 44-day war between September 27 and November 10 that killed 100 civilians.

The work is being carried out by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture. As part of the construction work, which started on January 27, the damaged houses will be repaired or reconstructed.

On January 13, Amnesty International stated that it had documented eight strikes carried out by Armenian forces on towns and villages in Azerbaijan which killed a total of 72 civilians. It added that Armenian forces employed inaccurate ballistic missiles, unguided multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and artillery.

In early December 2020, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office said that 100 civilians were killed and 416 were injured in Armenia's armed attacks.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated for the second time in 2020 after Armenia's forces deployed in the occupied Azerbaijani lands targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, causing casualties among civilians and the military. In the early hours of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation which lasted six weeks. The operation resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied lands.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.