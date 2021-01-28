President Aliyev familiarizes himself with renovation work in news schools in Baku [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions at the newly-reconstructed secondary school No 90 in Sabunchu district and the secondary school No 97 in Surakhani district, Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev first viewed conditions created at the secondary school No 90 in Ramana settlement, Sabunchu district.

A new 960-seat education block was built instead of the demolished two blocks which were constructed in 1939 and 2002. There are classrooms supplied with the state-of-the-art equipment, including computer, military, music rooms, chemistry and physics labs, a library and a gym at the school.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed conditions created at the secondary school No 97 in Amirjan settlement, Surakhani district.

Two blocks of the school built in 1937 and 1970 were demolished. A 264-seat modern block, a canteen, gym and conference hall were constructed instead of them. All the classrooms and labs in the new block were supplied with necessary equipment.





























