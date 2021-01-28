Liberating Azerbaijani territories formed new regional reality - Turkish Security Council

By Trend





Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation will always continue, General Coordinator of SETA (Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research), Member of the Security and Foreign Policy Council of the Presidential Administration of Turkey Burhanettin Duran said.

Duran made the remark during the webinar entitled as ‘Upcoming 10 Years of Azerbaijani-Turkish Relations’, Trend reports on Jan.27.

According to him, Azerbaijan has created a new reality in the region by liberating its territories from Armenian occupation. The council’s member stressed that Turkey is always next to Azerbaijan and supports its fair position.

“The war ended the way that Azerbaijan and Turkey wanted. The victory of Azerbaijan in this war embarked upon beginning of a new era of cooperation between our countries. We’ll continue to develop and strengthen our ties," added Duran.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.