TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Aliyev congratulates re-elected President of Portugal

28 January 2021 [10:17] - TODAY.AZ

President of Azerbaijan ?lham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Portugal Marcel Rebel de Souza.

"Dear Mr. President,

I wish to cordially congratulate you on your reelection as President of the Portuguese Republic.

I believe that we will continue our efforts to further expand Azerbaijan-Portugal ties and develop friendly and cooperative relations between our countries.

I wish you strong health, happiness and success in your endeavors for the prosperity of the friendly people of Portugal," - the letter said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/202909.html

Print version

Views: 15

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also