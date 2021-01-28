MoD shows Fuzuli`s Khalafsha village

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry has shown Fuzuli`s Khalafsha village liberated from Armenian occupation.

Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan's breakaway region that along with seven adjacent regions came under Armenian occupation in a war in the early 1990s. For around three decades, Armenia refused to implement the UN resolutions on the withdrawal of its troops from Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories.

The six-week-war between the two countries resumed on September 27, 2010 and ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Baku, Moscow and Yerevan signed on November 10 the peace deal that brought an end to the war. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.



