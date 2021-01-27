New Azerbaijani minister of transport, communications and high technologies introduced to staff

By Trend





New Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev was introduced to the staff of the ministry, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the ministry.

Nabiyev was introduced to the staff by Assistant to the president, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov.

Earlier, Nabiyev was appointed minister of transport, communications and high technologies of Azerbaijan upon the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.