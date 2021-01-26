Number of killed soldiers given to Armenian side by Azerbaijan disclosed

By Trend





Azerbaijan handed over the bodies of nearly 1,200 Armenian military servicemen to the Armenian side, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the remark answering questions during an online seminar on the results of the Armenian-Azerbaijani war and the prospects for regional cooperation in the post-conflict period.

The seminar was hosted by the Eurasian Center under the ‘Atlantic Council’, one of the authoritative brain centers in the US Washington.