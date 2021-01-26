TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Aliyev received French Minister of State attached to Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

26 January 2021 [14:45] - TODAY.AZ

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Azertag has reported.

Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne recalled with pleasure his visit to Azerbaijan four years ago and his participation in the inauguration of a new building of the French-Azerbaijani University-UFAZ in Baku.

The sides exchanged views on the regional issues and touched upon the agenda of Azerbaijan-France bilateral relations.

They also discussed the issues of mutual interest.

story will be updated.






URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/202853.html

Print version

Views: 13

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also