Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office puts several Armenian mercenaries on wanted list

By Trend





The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has put 17 Armenian mercenaries on the wanted fugitives list, Trend reports on Jan. 25.

The statement was made at an expanded videoconference meeting of the General Prosecutor's Office with the participation of representatives of its Central Office, the management of the country’s Military Prosecutor's Office, the Prosecutor's Office, and the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as the Baku City Prosecutor's Office.

The meeting was dedicated to the work conducted in 2020 and the further challenges.

While speaking at the meeting, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said that the Prosecutor's Office has successfully fulfilled the duties assigned to it within its powers.

The prosecution bodies carried out the necessary investigative measures on each fact of crimes committed by illegal Armenian groups filed criminal cases upon the relevant articles of the Criminal Code in connection with the facts of Armenia's missile strikes on the Azerbaijani cities and villages, infrastructure facilities that were committed in gross violation of the rules of war, enshrined in international conventions, including on the facts of the use of prohibited ammunition, the murder of civilians.

Intensive investigative measures were taken.

The General Prosecutor's Office has filed 62 criminal cases since September 27, 2020, in connection with Armenia’s aggressive war and other crimes committed during the war.

Some 17 mercenaries from the Armenian side and four citizens of the Republic of Armenia have declared wanted. In total, 21 people were brought to the investigation as accused and put on the wanted fugitives list.