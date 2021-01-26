MFA rules out status for Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has ruled out giving status to Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Abdullayeva made the remarks while commenting on the European Parliament resolution adopted on January 20, 2021, on the implementation of the Common Foreign and Security Policy with doctrinal and legal impact.

"Our position on the future status of the region and ensuring the security of the Armenian population and heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh is clear and has been repeatedly stated unequivocally.

"We reiterate to the members of the European Parliament who are unfamiliar with this position that the President of Azerbaijan has sent the status issue to the dustbin of history, and as for the security of the Armenian population and heritage, the rights of all citizens in Azerbaijan, regardless of ethnicity or religion, are guaranteed by the Constitution of Azerbaijan; all historical and cultural monuments in Azerbaijan are protected at the state level," Abdullayeva said in a statement published by the ministry's press service.

She added that the resolution, which is considered a roadmap for 2021, once again clearly reflects the EU's support for the territorial integrity of the Eastern Partnership countries (including Azerbaijan) within the internationally recognized borders. Despite the efforts of some pro-Armenian circles, after the 44-day Patriotic War, the EU's position on supporting the territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and other Eastern Partnership countries has not changed.

The spokesperson stressed that the document also notes that the trilateral statement signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, is welcomed, and the hope is expressed that this agreement will open up brighter prospects for future peace. Here, the killing of civilians, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, the use of cluster munitions are condemned, and in this regard, calls are made to both Armenia and Azerbaijan. The document covers issues such as the return of IDPs and refugees to their homes, the provision of humanitarian assistance to those in need, as well as the prosecution of those responsible for war crimes.

"In short, the European Parliament's resolution once again emphasized, as in the last 4 years, the importance of resolving all issues related to conflicts in the Eastern Partnership countries, precisely on the basis of international law, and primarily on the basis of strong support from the EU for the territorial integrity of the Eastern Partnership countries within their international borders," Abdullayeva added.

She noted that the resolution contains unfounded allegations about brotherly Turkey and biased opinions that do not reflect the truth.

"We emphasize that Turkey as one of the leading countries in the region, is interested in ensuring peace and security in the region and plays an exceptional role in this regard," Abdullayeva added.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10 to end the six-week fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

On November 11, Turkey and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint centre to monitor the ceasefire. The Joint Russian-Turkish Monitoring Centre is located on Azerbaijan's liberated territory of Aghdam. In case of violation of the ceasefire, direct contacts will be established with Moscow and Ankara, as well as with Baku and Yerevan.