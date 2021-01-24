Karabakh's geography allows developing various tourism products - Azerbaijan Tourism Board

By Trend

The favorable climate and relief of the Azerbaijani Karabakh region allow the development of various types of tourism products, Florian Sengtschmid, Executive Director of Azerbaijan Tourism Board, said, Trend reports.

Sengtschmid made the speech regarding the launch of a new platform "WhereisKarabakh.com".

According to Sengtschmid, it is important to bring information to the entire world about the rich history, cultural monuments, and nature of this magnificent region.

The creation of the WhereisKarabakh.com website pursues precisely this mission, added the director.