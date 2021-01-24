Azerenergy building new substation in liberated Shusha city

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s energy providing company Azerenergy is building a new 110/35/10 kV substation in liberated Shusha city as part of the measures to restore the city after 29 years of Armenian occupation.

This will enable to connect the city to Azerbaijan’s general energy system and provide it with reliable, stable and uninterrupted electricity.

The new substation, which is being built at the entrance to the city, will be equipped with modern equipment and connected to the SCADA remote control dispatching system.

Moreover, open switchgear of 110 kV, and closed switchgear of 35 and 10 kV are being created here.

Despite the foggy, snowy and frosty weather, the work is continuing at an accelerated pace, Azerenergy reported.

Furthermore, the Shukurbeyli substation in Fuzuli is being expanded and completely reconstructed to connect most of the liberated territories, including the Shusha substation, to Azerbaijan’s general energy system. Thus, a new 110 kV line is being laid to the substation located 51 km from Imishli.

Most importantly, two-chain 110 kV overhead power lines "Shusha-1" and "Shusha-2" are being laid 75 km from Fuzuli to Shusha. The work on laid of overhead line is already completed by 70 percent, and the work is planned to be completed soon.

The high-voltage overhead line running through Fuzuli’s Shukurbeyli village, Khojavand’s Beyuktaglar village and Shusha’s Dashalty village is carried out on a rotational basis in the most difficult mountainous, forested terrain, snow, fog and rainy weather.

It should be noted that in the near future, the construction of new 110 kV substations will begin in the liberated Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan regions.

The Azerbaijani government has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments. In addition, Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.