Azerbaijan, UK discuss issues of development of co-op in area of defense

By Trend





Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland James Sharp on January 22, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Jan. 22.

The minister of defense informed the ambassador about the activities carried out by the Azerbaijani troops in the liberated territories, as well as about the reforms implemented in the Azerbaijani troops and other issues.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the great potential for cooperation between the two countries in the area of defense, including in the military-technical sphere, and the importance of expanding these capabilities.

The sides highlighted the necessity of implementing agreements reached between the two countries in the field of military education, as well as increasing the number of students attending the Military English Courses.

The diplomat, in turn, congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Sharp, in turn, stressing that he will continue to make every effort in the development of Azerbaijani-British relations, in particular in the cooperation in the military sphere, emphasized that within the bilateral cooperation, Great Britain can provide assistance to Azerbaijan in carrying out work on clearance of the territories of mines and unexploded ordnance.

During the meeting, the aspects of regional and bilateral cooperation, as well as a number of other issues of mutual interest were discussed.