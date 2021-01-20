Azerbaijani president, First Lady visit Martyrs' Alley in connection with 31st anniversary of Black January tragedy

Thirty-one years have passed since the bloody 20 January. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Martyrs on the 31st anniversary of the 20 January tragedy which was committed by the Soviet empire in Baku.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to those who gave their lives for the country’s freedom.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" memorial. The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.



