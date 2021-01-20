Russia sends additional equipment to Azerbaijan for demining liberated lands

By Trend





A group of pyrotechnics of Russia's Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of the Consequences of Natural Disasters, together with employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, continues the operation to clear the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In order to further increase the efficiency of the demining operation, within the framework of established close cooperation between the two ministries, the Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered an additional pyrotechnic group, machinery and equipment to Azerbaijan on January 18.

The group, machinery and equipment that arrived in the country by flight were met by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations at the Ganja airport and delivered for demining to the ministry's Karabakh regional center.