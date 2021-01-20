Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for commissioning Victory Road to Shusha city

By Trend





The Azerbaijan State Agency of Automobile Roads continues to build and expand the road to Shusha city in accordance with the second technical category, Trend reports on Jan. 19.

This road is a witness to the glorious history of Azerbaijan, written in the blood of martyrs. It is symbolic because the victorious Azerbaijani troops entered Shusha city along this road. Therefore, during the trip of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Shusha city, this 101.5 km long road was named the "Victory Road".

The first stage of construction work was completed upon the instructions of the president. The road was widened within two months and convenient travel was ensured along with it. The road, which is two lanes wide, is planned to be asphalted and put into operation till September 2021.