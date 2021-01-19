President Aliyev receives Turkic Council secretary-general

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev in a video format on January 19, Azertag has reported.

Turkic Council Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev, TURKSOY Secretary-General Dusen Kaseinov, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation President Gunay Afandiyeva, Turkic Council Deputy Secretary-General Gismet Gozalov, representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Second European Directorate Zamin Aliyev, Turkic Council representative Farrukh Jumayev and others have been visiting Azerbaijan since January 17. They have familiarized themselves with the situation on Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in a 44-day war that lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020.

The Second Karabakh War ended with a Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.