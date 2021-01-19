Azerbaijani FM, Turkic Council, TURKSOY officials mull restoration of liberated lands

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and visiting heads of the Turkic Council, TURKSOY and the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation have discussed the current situation in territories liberated from Armenian occupation and further steps to restore the region, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

The meeting that took place on January 18, was attended by Turkic Council (Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States) Baghdad Amreyev, TURKSOY (International Organization of Turkish Culture) Secretary-General Dusen Kasseinov, International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation President Gunay Efendiyeva.

Welcoming the delegation, Minister Bayramov highly appreciated the visit, in particular the visit in this framework to the territories liberated from the occupation. The importance of this visit in terms of getting acquainted with the barbaric acts committed by the enemy in our territories, which have been under occupation for decades, and assessing the current situation here, including the condition of historical and cultural monuments was emphasized. The unequivocal support of Turkic cooperation organizations for Azerbaijan's position based on international law and justice was noted with satisfaction, the report added.

The delegation members were informed that as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and ensured the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions. It was noted that with the signing of the trilateral statement by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, a new reality emerged in the region and that Azerbaijan treats responsibly its obligations in line with the signed statements.

Bayramov drew attention to Armenia's actions, contradicting the trilateral statement and the illegal visits to Azerbaijan's Karabakh region and particularly noted terrorist acts committed by the members of the Armenian terrorist-sabotage group against Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians on liberated territories. It was stressed that as 62 members of the detained sabotage group were sent to Azerbaijan with the aim of engaging in sabotage and terrorist activities after the ceasefire. Those persons are not considered to be prisoners of war under international humanitarian law and they are responsible under Azerbaijan's criminal legislation.

Speaking about the restoration and reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan on the liberated territories, the minister stressed that the implemented projects serve the future prosperity of the region.



Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev noted that during his visit to Azerbaijan they visited the liberated lands and familiarized themselves with the situation there. He expressed interest in involving Turkic cooperation organizations in the restoration of the liberated territories. Expressing support for Azerbaijan's rightful position, the secretary-general noted that the country's victory was the victory uniting the entire Turkic world.



The sides exchanged views on the participation of the Turkic Council, TURKSOY and the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in the process of restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as future plans for Shusha city. During the meeting, the sides also discussed prospects for future cooperation within the Turkic Council and upcoming meetings.