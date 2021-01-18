President Aliyev sends letter to Kazakhstan's First President Nazarbayev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Chairman of the Nur Otan Party.

"Dear Nursultan Abishevich,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the New Azerbaijan Party, I cordially congratulate you on the convincing victory of the Nur Otan Party, which you chair, in the parliamentary election in Kazakhstan.

The modern history of Kazakhstan is closely associated with the activities of the Nur Otan Party, which is a leading political force of the country. Since its inception, having done a great job, the Party has served the state and people of Kazakhstan with honor. The victory of the Party, founded and chaired by you, is an expression of the high appreciation of your national policy and multifaceted activity pursued for the welfare of Kazakhstan, as well as a clear manifestation of your people’s trust and confidence in you.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are bound together by strategic partnership that stems from the will of our peoples, who share common moral values. I believe that based on these good traditions, Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to develop and strengthen.

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan lasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.