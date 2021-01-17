Delegation of Turkic Council and TURKSOY visit Aghdam

By Trend





The delegation of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) and Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) has visited Aghdam district liberated from the occupation, Trend news agency’s regional bureau reports on Jan. 17.

First, the guests visited the Juma Mosque in Aghdam.

The members of the delegation reviewed the houses destructed in Aghdam by Armenia.

Then the delegation visited the mausoleum of Panah-Ali Khan.

The delegation consisted of Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Baghdad Amreyev, Secretary General of TURKSOY Dusen Kaseinov, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council Gismet Gozalov, representative of the Second European Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zamin Aliyev, representative of the Turkic Council Farrukh Jumayev others.

After Aghdam, the delegation will visit Fuzuli district.