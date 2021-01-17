Defence Ministry launches raids to stop illegal use of military uniforms

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry's military police units have launched raids to prevent the demobilized people from illegally wearing military uniforms, the ministry has reported on its website.

“The Defence Ministry’s military police units conduct raids in the Baku Garrison and other garrisons in order to prevent the use of military uniforms by persons called up for military service and discharged during the war, as well as by some citizens who do not have the right to wear military uniforms,” the ministry said.

It added that the violation of the right to wear military uniforms by some citizens contradicts the relevant legislation.

Under Article 534 of the Azerbaijani Administrative Offences Code, those illegally wearing a military uniform are fined from 300 to 500 AZN (176-294 USD) with confiscation of a military uniform which serves as an administrative offence object, the ministry said.

“We urge those who do not have the right to wear military uniforms not to use military uniforms,” the ministry said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed on December 25, 2020, a decree on dismissal of servicemen called up for mobilization.

Under the decree, the servicemen called up for military service based on the president’s decree dated September 28, 2020, will be gradually dismissed from military service on mobilization from December 25, 2020, through April 15, 2021.

President Aliyev announced partial mobilization on September 28, on the second day of military clashes with Armenia.

The war with Armenia started on September 27 after Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions. The 44-day-war ended on November 10 with the signing of a peace deal by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city.




