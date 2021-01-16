Afghanistan always supports Azerbaijan in its just cause - Ambassador

By Trend

Afghanistan has always supported Azerbaijan in its just cause, Ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Amanullah Jeyhoon said.

The ambassador made the remark during a meeting with the Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

The ambassador highly appreciated the decision of the Azerbaijani parliament to open an embassy in Afghanistan as an example of the high appreciation given by Azerbaijan to the friendship between the two countries.

While speaking about the activity of the Afghan parliament, the guest stressed the importance of further intensification of cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

The diplomat said that further expansion of these relations on various platforms can play an important role in achieving the set goals.

During the meeting, the views on organizing the regular meetings between the members of the parliaments of both countries, the intensification of cooperation in the field of protecting the rights of women and children, science, education, culture, in the humanitarian sphere. The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.