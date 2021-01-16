Shusha's residents proud of seeing Azerbaijani president in Shusha city

By Trend

The trip of the President of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city was greeted by the country's public with great enthusiasm and pride.

The film crew of Trend news agency’s Karabakh bureau visited a house of a family from Shusha, who temporarily lives in Bakharli settlement of Aghdam district. Residents of Shusha, who watched with pleasure the trip of the president of Azerbaijan to their hometown, expressed deep respect to the supreme commander.