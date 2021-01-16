COVID-19 infection rate falling in Azerbaijan - TABIB

By Trend





The decrease in the number of infected people in Azerbaijan is not associated with a decrease in the number of tests - there should be no doubt about that, Head of the Department of Prevention and Control of Diseases of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said, Trend reports.

Garayeva made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

She said that there are currently 9,700 active patients in the country.

“The number of COVID-19 infections in the country has decreased and the number of people recovered has increased, and the difference between them is 3-4 times. It is very important for us. The toughened quarantine has led to a decrease in hospital bed fund,” Garayeva noted.

“The COVID-19 infection rate in the country has decreased to 5 percent. This is the result of tougher quarantine regimes and more responsible compliance with the rules by citizens,” she added.