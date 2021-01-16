OSCE Chairperson-in-Office appoints Special Representative for South Caucasus

By Trend





OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde appointed Special Representative for South Caucasus, Trend reports citing OSCE.

The Special Representatives of the Chairperson-in-Office are appointed to assist the CiO in her work to resolve crises and conflicts in the OSCE region and to ensure better co-ordination of participating States’ efforts in specific areas.

Many of the former representatives of the Albanian Chair will continue their work in 2021. The newly appointed representatives of the Swedish CiO include Ambassador Kent Härstedt as Special Envoy of the Chairperson-in-Office; Rosaline Marbinah, Special Representative on Youth and Security; Liliana Palihovici, Special Representative on Gender; Professor Anita Ramasastry, Special Representative on Anti-Corruption, and Ambassador Annika Soder, Special Representative for South Caucasus.

The representatives will also draw upon the important work of the autonomous institutions in their endeavours.



