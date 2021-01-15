Ukraine excludes Azerbaijan from list of dangerous countries due to COVID-19

By Trend





Ukraine has excluded Azerbaijan from the list of countries of the "red zone" taking into account the number of cases of coronavirus infection per 100,000 people, Trend reports on Jan. 15 with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Thus, Ukraine has reduced the list of countries in the "red zone" to 66, which is by 12 less than in the previous list.

Azerbaijan, Turkey, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Jordan, Belize, Bulgaria, Norway, Suriname, Paraguay, Dominican Republic, and Iran have been excluded from the list of countries of the "red zone".

